NBA player & Kinston native Brandon Ingram donating shoes to hospital employees

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston native and NBA player is looking to help staff battling COVID-19 at the hospital where he was born.

Officials say Brandon Ingram, who plays for the New Orleans Pelicans, is footing the bill for 982 pairs of Adidas shoes for staff at UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston.

The shoes will be distributed to every employee that works at the hospital on July 28th.

We’re told Ingram wanted to recognize those heroes on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.