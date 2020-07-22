News
Megamillions 07-21-20
Megamillions for July, 21 -2020
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT
Updated: 11 hours ago
Latest News
News
NBA player & Kinston native Brandon Ingram donating shoes to hospital employees
Updated: 14 minutes ago
By
WITN Web Team
A Kinston native and NBA player is looking to help staff battling COVID-19 at the hospital where he was born.
News
Beaufort County school board passes modified ‘Plan B’ for students & staff
Updated: 36 minutes ago
By
WITN Web Team
In a narrow decision, the Beaufort County Board of Education says it is going with a modified Plan B for the fall school semester.
Local
Hyde County superintendent: Smaller student body is a “real advantage” for upcoming year
Updated: 1 hour ago
By
Liz Bateson
The Hyde County school district is the smallest in the state, which superintendent Steve Basnight says will work to their advantage during the upcoming school year.
Hurricane
Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms over Atlantic
Updated: 1 hour ago
By
Charlie Ironmonger
Matt Engelbrecht
Jim Howard
Phillip Williams
Tropical Depression Seven has formed in the deep Atlantic and is expected to become Tropical Storm Gonzalo over the next 24 hours.
News
Hyde County back to school plans
Updated: 1 hours ago
WITN News At Sunrise 6-7a
Latest News
Weather
Jim’s Forecast: Another day, another Heat Advisory
Updated: 5 hours ago
By
Jim Howard
Heat Advisory in effect from noon to 8pm Wednesday. Heat index: 105-110°.
News
NCEL 07-21-20
Updated: 11 hours ago
NCEL 07-09-20
News
Armed robbery at Bethel Dollar General
Updated: 12 hours ago
By
Sharon Johnson
An armed robbery Tuesday night in Bethel shut down the Dollar General store in town
News
Governor announces delivery of PPE for farm workers
Updated: 13 hours ago
By
Amber Lake
State delivering 900,000 masks and PPE to protect health and safety of farmers and agriculture workers.
News
USA Today names Beaufort “Best Small Town in U.S. for Adventure”
Updated: 15 hours ago
By
Sharon Johnson
Beaufort is getting national attention after an honor from USA Today.The newspaper named Beaufort its Readers' Choice for "Best Small Town in the U.S." for adventure.