HVAC technicians slammed with endless calls to repair A/C during heatwave

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With the major heatwave in Eastern Carolina and in other parts of the country, people want to make sure their air conditioning units are working properly.

Many people are calling businesses to repair those A/C units and say the calls are endless. “We’ve been slammed,” explained one HVAC technician, Mike Weinberg.

He said it started when everyone stayed home because of COVID-19. “With everyone being home, we always have appointment to be able to go to...everyone notices that their systems are down or they’ve available for maintenance.”

It’s not just at home that people are dealing with busted cooling systems, it’s also in their cars.

“We’re having about five to six customers a day come in with A/C issues,” said Colby Pugh, an auto repair manager. “it’s 95 degrees a day, it’s really hard on the A/C system.”

Weinberg suggests people check on their units ahead of time, before they have a problem with this heat.

