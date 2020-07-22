Advertisement

Hostess recalls Raspberry Zingers over mold concerns

Do you have a sweet tooth? Some Hostess Raspberry Zingers are being recalled.
Do you have a sweet tooth? Some Hostess Raspberry Zingers are being recalled.(Source: Amazon/Walmart/CNN)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Hostess is recalling several batches of its Raspberry Zingers amid concerns that the sweet treats may grow mold before the best-by date.

The recall includes Raspberry Zingers sold at mass merchandisers, as well as grocery, dollar, discount and convenience stores throughout the U.S.

Raspberry Zingers under recall were sold in multipacks fresh and frozen, single-serve fresh, frozen and three-count. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has a full list of affected items.

No other Hostess products have been recalled.

The FDA urges people who have the affected products to not eat them. Instead, contact the place of purchase for a full refund.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

Coronavirus

13 nuns die from coronavirus at convent outside Detroit

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Between April 10 and May 10, the convent lost 12 religious sisters between the ages of 69 and 99 to COVID-19. A 13th woman died in June.

National

Former Starbucks employee accused of spitting in NJ officers’ drinks

Updated: 3 hours ago
The 21-year-old suspect faces various charges in what police say appears to have been an isolated incident.

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Still hot; Rain chances return

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Heat Advisory in effect from noon to 8pm Wednesday. Heat index: 105-110°.

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Gonzalo & Tropical Depression 8

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger, Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard and Phillip Williams
Tropical Depression Seven has formed in the deep Atlantic and is expected to become Tropical Storm Gonzalo over the next 24 hours.

Latest News

News

Sociologist and attorney weigh in on Portland protests

Updated: 5 hours ago
For more than 50 days straight, protesters have marched in the streets of Portland, Oregon in response to the death of George Floyd and other unarmed African Americans at the hands of law enforcement.

News

Officials investigating overnight fire at Washington business

Updated: 5 hours ago
Emergency officials in Washington say a fire destroyed a business in downtown overnight.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses COVID-19, possible next round of federal relief

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Health director asesses, gives outlook for Pitt County COVID response

Updated: 5 hours ago
As North Carolina prepares to cautiously return to school and awaits the implementation of Phase 3, Pitt County is nearing 18 weeks since its first case of COVID-19.

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

News

STUDY: Black drivers pulled over twice the rate as white drivers in North Carolina

Updated: 5 hours ago
The North Carolina Criminal Justice Analysis Center studied ten years of traffic stops done by state troopers, sheriff deputies, and local police.