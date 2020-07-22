Governor announces delivery of PPE for farm workers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The people who help plant, grow and harvest the food that goes on your dinner table will now be provided with extra protection when doing their job.

Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that farm workers will receive personal protective equipment this week.

North Carolina is delivering over 900,000 masks and supplies to farm workers across our state.

Leigh Guth is the NC Cooperative Extension Director in Pitt County.

Agriculture is the biggest industry in North Carolina. We’ve got to do our best to support this industry and keep it healthy and keep the folks that keep it running, healthy.

Farm workers were deemed essential works at the start of the pandemic.

Rod Gurganus was a farmer before he became an Extension Agent in Beaufort and Martin County and he says he has lots of experience on the farm.

I can tell you the demand just for the masks as they were made available was significant.

Thirty-one counties have been selected to receive the first delivery of supplies, including: Alamance, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Bladen, Columbus, Cumberland, Duplin, Durham, Edgecombe, Forsyth, Franklin, Granville, Greene, Guilford, Harnett, Henderson, Johnston, Lee, Lenoir, Lincoln, Martin, Mecklenburg, Nash, Pender, Pitt, Robeson, Sampson, Wake, Wayne, Wilson.

According to Guth, Pitt County is receiving 13,000 procedure masks, almost 1,700 bottles of hand sanitizer and 4,500 cloth masks to be given to farmers who can also share the items with their families.

Some counties in the state have received partial deliveries, but are supposed to get all their supplies sometime this week.

Guth said Pitt County is also working on getting information out in Spanish for farmers who need it.

The extension agents have been asked to distribute this equipment and want farmers to wait to hear from them, rather than call the extension office looking for the PPE.

