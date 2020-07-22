Advertisement

Governor announces delivery of PPE for farm workers

By Amber Lake
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The people who help plant, grow and harvest the food that goes on your dinner table will now be provided with extra protection when doing their job.

Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that farm workers will receive personal protective equipment this week.

North Carolina is delivering over 900,000 masks and supplies to farm workers across our state.

Leigh Guth is the NC Cooperative Extension Director in Pitt County.

Farm workers were deemed essential works at the start of the pandemic.

Rod Gurganus was a farmer before he became an Extension Agent in Beaufort and Martin County and he says he has lots of experience on the farm.

Thirty-one counties have been selected to receive the first delivery of supplies, including: Alamance, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Bladen, Columbus, Cumberland, Duplin, Durham, Edgecombe, Forsyth, Franklin, Granville, Greene, Guilford, Harnett, Henderson, Johnston, Lee, Lenoir, Lincoln, Martin, Mecklenburg, Nash, Pender, Pitt, Robeson, Sampson, Wake, Wayne, Wilson.

According to Guth, Pitt County is receiving 13,000 procedure masks, almost 1,700 bottles of hand sanitizer and 4,500 cloth masks to be given to farmers who can also share the items with their families.

Some counties in the state have received partial deliveries, but are supposed to get all their supplies sometime this week.

Guth said Pitt County is also working on getting information out in Spanish for farmers who need it.

The extension agents have been asked to distribute this equipment and want farmers to wait to hear from them, rather than call the extension office looking for the PPE.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NBA player & Kinston native Brandon Ingram donating shoes to hospital employees

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A Kinston native and NBA player is looking to help staff battling COVID-19 at the hospital where he was born.

News

Beaufort County school board passes modified ‘Plan B’ for students & staff

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
In a narrow decision, the Beaufort County Board of Education says it is going with a modified Plan B for the fall school semester.

Local

Hyde County superintendent: Smaller student body is a “real advantage” for upcoming year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Liz Bateson
The Hyde County school district is the smallest in the state, which superintendent Steve Basnight says will work to their advantage during the upcoming school year.

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms over Atlantic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger, Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard and Phillip Williams
Tropical Depression Seven has formed in the deep Atlantic and is expected to become Tropical Storm Gonzalo over the next 24 hours.

News

Hyde County back to school plans

Updated: 1 hours ago
WITN News At Sunrise 6-7a

Latest News

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Another day, another Heat Advisory

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Heat Advisory in effect from noon to 8pm Wednesday. Heat index: 105-110°.

News

NCEL 07-21-20

Updated: 11 hours ago
NCEL 07-09-20

News

Megamillions 07-21-20

Updated: 11 hours ago
MegaMillions 07-07-20

News

Armed robbery at Bethel Dollar General

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
An armed robbery Tuesday night in Bethel shut down the Dollar General store in town

News

USA Today names Beaufort “Best Small Town in U.S. for Adventure”

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Beaufort is getting national attention after an honor from USA Today.The newspaper named Beaufort its Readers' Choice for "Best Small Town in the U.S." for adventure.