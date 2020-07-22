Advertisement

Financial expert: There is still time to apply for financial aid for college

By Tori Poole
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For many high school seniors, financial aid is the only thing that makes college attainable, but according to an associated press analysis of federal data the number of high school seniors applying for federal college aid dropped in the first weeks of the pandemic and still remains below last year’s levels.

Some experts blame the application process, saying it’s strenuous and difficult especially for students who lack a good support system. Many students are not aware of the application or don’t understand the forms needed. College Foundation of North Carolina Regional Representative Amy Denton said colleges understand this is a difficult time with the coronavirus pandemic, but it is not too late to apply for financial aid.

In the four weeks beginning march 14th, the number of completed FAFSA applications was down 45%. The drop was sharpest among students at low-income schools.

Denton recommends students start by going to FAFSA.gov to complete their financial aid application. She says the most important items students will need to apply for college are: the school admission application, SAT and/or ACT test scores, high school transcript and the FAFSA application.

For more tips on how to apply to college and for different financial aid opportunities, click here.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Still hot; Rain chances return

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Heat Advisory in effect from noon to 8pm Wednesday. Heat index: 105-110°.

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Gonzalo & Tropical Depression 8

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger, Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard and Phillip Williams
Tropical Depression Seven has formed in the deep Atlantic and is expected to become Tropical Storm Gonzalo over the next 24 hours.

News

Sociologist and attorney weigh in on Portland protests

Updated: 5 hours ago
For more than 50 days straight, protesters have marched in the streets of Portland, Oregon in response to the death of George Floyd and other unarmed African Americans at the hands of law enforcement.

News

Officials investigating overnight fire at Washington business

Updated: 5 hours ago
Emergency officials in Washington say a fire destroyed a business in downtown overnight.

News

Health director asesses, gives outlook for Pitt County COVID response

Updated: 5 hours ago
As North Carolina prepares to cautiously return to school and awaits the implementation of Phase 3, Pitt County is nearing 18 weeks since its first case of COVID-19.

Latest News

News

STUDY: Black drivers pulled over twice the rate as white drivers in North Carolina

Updated: 5 hours ago
The North Carolina Criminal Justice Analysis Center studied ten years of traffic stops done by state troopers, sheriff deputies, and local police.

News

Bertie County EMS worker who tested positive has died

Updated: 5 hours ago
In a narrow decision, the Beaufort County Board of Education says it is going with a modified Plan B for the fall school semester.

News

Financial expert: There is still time to apply for financial aid for college

Updated: 6 hours ago
For many high school seniors, financial aid is the only thing that makes college attainable.

News

Sociologist and attorney weigh in on Portland protests

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
Protesters and local leaders say these actions are only fueling their outrage as videos have circled social media showing what appears to be the controversial way federal agencies are handling arrests.

News

Onslow County Commissioner calls for removal of confederate monument

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Liam Collins
Onslow County Commissioner Robin Knapp called on the confederate monument to be removed from in front of the courthouse.

News

Rural school districts will stick with remote learning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
Rural school districts will stick with remote learning