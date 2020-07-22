Financial expert: There is still time to apply for financial aid for college

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For many high school seniors, financial aid is the only thing that makes college attainable, but according to an associated press analysis of federal data the number of high school seniors applying for federal college aid dropped in the first weeks of the pandemic and still remains below last year’s levels.

Some experts blame the application process, saying it’s strenuous and difficult especially for students who lack a good support system. Many students are not aware of the application or don’t understand the forms needed. College Foundation of North Carolina Regional Representative Amy Denton said colleges understand this is a difficult time with the coronavirus pandemic, but it is not too late to apply for financial aid.

“They haven’t been filing (for FAFSA). We’ve been pushing it big time in the months of June and July, because it’s never too late too apply.”

In the four weeks beginning march 14th, the number of completed FAFSA applications was down 45%. The drop was sharpest among students at low-income schools.

Denton recommends students start by going to FAFSA.gov to complete their financial aid application. She says the most important items students will need to apply for college are: the school admission application, SAT and/or ACT test scores, high school transcript and the FAFSA application.

“We want to make sure that they don’t give up... It is never too late to still apply to college. Colleges are still accepting admission applications, many of them are.”

For more tips on how to apply to college and for different financial aid opportunities, click here.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.