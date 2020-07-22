DMV now waiving road tests

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

The DMV will start waiving road tests for some people starting Wednesday. They had to stop road tests in March because of COVID-19.

The DMV says they will now give waivers to drivers 18 or older who need a regular license as long as they have either a permit, have passed a driving course in the last year, had a license that expired, or have a license from another state.

Officials say this will be in place until at least phase three of reopening begins.

In order to get your license, You will have to make an appointment at the DMV. You can do that on the Department of Transportation’s website.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.