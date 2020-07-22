Craven County highway ramp closing for improvements

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A highway ramp is closing for upgrades Wednesday.

The ramp from South Glenburnie Road onto Highway 70 West in Craven County will close at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, so crews can pave it.

It is part of a project to bring Highway 70 up to interstate standards between Raleigh and Morehead City.

Drivers in the area should prepare for delays and detours. The ramp is expected to reopen at 7:00 p.m. Friday night.

The project in Craven County is 32 miles long and will cost about $25.5 million.

