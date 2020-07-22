Advertisement

Charlotte FC announced as name for new MLS team

CHARLOTTE FC WEB
CHARLOTTE FC WEB
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BY STEVE REED, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte’s new Major League Soccer team is following the sport’s traditional European and South American style of having just the city name and no formal nickname.

The team, scheduled to start play in 2022, will be known as Charlotte FC.

Other plain old FCs in the league include Cincinnati, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York City and Toronto, though Los Angeles spells out Football Club, and Cincinnati and Dallas place the FC before rather than after the city.

Nashville, which started play this year, is known as Nashville SC. The initials stand for soccer club.

The name announced Wednesday was selected over options that included Charlotte Athletic FC, Charlotte Sliders FC, Charlotte Town FC, Charlotte Monarchs FC, Charlotte Fortune FC and Carolina Crown FC.

The logo includes a crest with a blue crown, representing Charlotte as the Queen City. The blue and black colors are similar to those of the NFL’s Panthers.

Charlotte will begin play in 2022 at Bank of America Stadium, also the home of the NFL’s Carolina’s Panthers.

Team owner David Tepper, who also owns the Panthers, says “we had some fun with the brand name. It should say to fans, ‘this is real, this is happening.’ COVID or no COVID, we are getting ready (to play). It’s an exciting day for sure.”

The team was originally set to play in 2021, but the start was moved back a year due to the coronavirus. Tepper said that will give his team even more time to be prepared for its launch.

In a typical season, each MLS team plays 34 regular season league matches — 17 home and 17 away — from March until October, with playoffs ending in November. Teams also play in the U.S. Open Cup and have a chance to qualify for the CONCACAF Champions League.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Sports

ECU AD Jon Gilbert: “It is not going to be a normal fall.”

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tyler Feldman
ECU AD Jon Gilbert said he will have a good idea on the fall sports season by August 1.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: 6 hours ago
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

Sports

ECU’s Jake Verity named to 2020 Lou Groza Watch List

Updated: 8 hours ago
A year ago, Verity the lead the AAC in field goals made (24), field goals made per game (2.00) and kick scoring (105), while standing third in total scoring and sixth in field goal percentage (82.8 percent).

Sports

Tobs trip Twins, 14-1

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tyler Feldman
The Wilson Tobs downed the Fuquay-Varina Twins 14-1 on Tuesday night at historic Fleming Stadium.

Latest News

Sports

5 local baseball players enjoying summer with the Wilson Tobs

Updated: 8 hours ago
Recurring recording of WITN News at 6pm

Sports

ECU’s Jake Verity named to 2020 Lou Groza Watch List

Updated: 8 hours ago
Recurring recording of WITN News at 6pm

Sports

ECU AD Jon Gilbert: "It is not going to be a normal fall."

Updated: 8 hours ago
Recurring recording of WITN News at 6pm

Sports

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.

Sports

AAC delays start of fall Olympic sports season until Sept. 1

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tyler Feldman
The decision allows member institutions additional time to implement protocols for a safe return to competition for student-athletes, coaches, and staff members.