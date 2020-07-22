Advertisement

Bertie County EMS worker who tested positive has died

Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A first responder in Bertie County who had come down with the coronavirus has passed away.

The employee worked for EMS and the county announced on June 30th that they had tested positive for the virus.

Bertie County says right now the cause of death has not been confirmed as COVID-19 related.

The employee had been quarantined for more than two weeks, and the county said all post-testing and medical clearances were received for them to return to work.

The employee who passed away was the second EMS worker to contract the virus. In May, that first EMS employee tested positive.

