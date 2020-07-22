Bertie County EMS worker who tested positive has died

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A first responder in Bertie County who had come down with the coronavirus has passed away.

The employee worked for EMS and the county announced on June 30th that they had tested positive for the virus.

Bertie County says right now the cause of death has not been confirmed as COVID-19 related.

“We are heartbroken to hear of this loss, and we send our thoughts and prayers to the family as they work through this difficult time.”

The employee had been quarantined for more than two weeks, and the county said all post-testing and medical clearances were received for them to return to work.

The employee who passed away was the second EMS worker to contract the virus. In May, that first EMS employee tested positive.

“Our EMS and law enforcement have really endured this pandemic on the front lines, and we are deeply saddened to hear that we have lost one of our own. Our condolences are with our EMS staff as they mourn the loss of their colleague.”

