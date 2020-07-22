Beaufort County school board passes modified ‘Plan B’ for students & staff

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - In a narrow decision, the Beaufort County Board of Education says it is going with a modified Plan B for the fall school semester.

Beaufort County Schools Superintendent Matthew Cheeseman says the board voted 5 to 4 on the plan.

Cheeseman says students will begin the semester with four weeks of remote learning with a potential return to face to face instruction at schools on September 14th.

The option for parents to have an entirely remote semester is also available.

Cheeseman says they are continuing to adjust school bus protocols and procedures and want parents to communicate with schools about their transportation needs.

The system is also asking parents to make sure they are filling out surveys regarding whether they prefer remote learning or face to face for their children.

School system employees are also asked to fill out surveys that have been provided.

