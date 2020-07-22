Armed robbery at Bethel Dollar General

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - An armed robbery Tuesday night in Bethel shut down the Dollar General store in town.

Bethel police officers said the robbery happened at about 9 P.M.

Police Chief Amanda Tyndall said they are still trying to locate the suspect. Chief Tyndall said they are searching for a man that was wearing a black shirt with white pants with a black stripe down the side, a white baseball cap, and a blue face mask.

Customers were turned away immediately after the robbery. One customer said when she tried to walk in the store, officers told her the Dollar General had been robbed and the store was closed for the night.

