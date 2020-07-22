AAC delays start of fall Olympic sports season until Sept. 1

IRVING, Texas (AAC) – The American Athletic Conference announced today that it will delay the start of 2020 Fall Olympic sports competition until at least September 1.

The decision allows member institutions additional time to implement protocols for a safe return to competition for student-athletes, coaches, and staff members.

The delay in competition includes exhibition and non-conference competition in the sports of men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.

The rescheduling of nonconference contests due to these adjustments will be determined by each member institution.

The American’s presidents, athletic directors and senior woman administrators continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic. With guidance from its Medical Advisory Group, the conference has established aggressive and proactive testing protocols and guidelines that will ensure the health and well-being of student-athletes during fall sports competition. A safe and healthy return to fall competition remains the highest priority.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.