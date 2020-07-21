Plymouth town hall closed due to COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A town hall here in Eastern Carolina is shut down because of COVID-19.

Plymouth closed its town hall Monday afternoon when they learned an employee had tested positive for the virus.

Town manager Arlene Willis said since it is a small building, all of the employees had contact with the sick employee. The health department ordered them to close down and the 10 employees self-quarantine for 14 days.

The building will also be deep cleaned.

Willis said this does not affect the public works or police departments and she expected town hall to reopen August 3rd.

The employees are working from home during the next two weeks.

