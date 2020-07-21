The last of Hurricane Florence city damage being repaired in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - There is still damage from Hurricane Florence left across parts of the East but New Bern crews are almost finished repairing one final city facility.

For the past month, crews have been working on rebuilding the floating docks at Union Point Park in New Bern.

Right now, they’re installing concrete panels that meet federal accessibility requirements.

The walkway will lead to three floating docks. City leaders said the project should be completed in the next couple of weeks. The docks are only for day use and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

