SBI: Two women indicted in Hertford County for embezzling combined +$1.7 million

HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two women are accused of embezzling over $1.7 million over the course of several years from a company here in the east.

The State Bureau of Investigation says that Pamela Wilson, 59, of Ahoskie, and Penny Allen, 58, of Conway, were indicted on July 13th by a grand jury in Hertford County.

Officials say the pair worked for Rose Brothers Paving Company.

Both were indicted on 3 counts of embezzlement.

The SBI says Wilson is accused of embezzling $700,000 while Allen is accused of embezzling over $1,000,000.

Investigators say the alleged embezzlement happened between 2014 and 2019.

The SBI began its investigation in August of last year at the request of the district attorney.

The case has been referred to the Conference of District Attorneys.

