Police use Snapchat to find man who had sex with minor

WEBSTER COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Virginia man traveled to a Webster Springs motel Friday to have sex with a minor and was tracked down using the app Snapchat.

Police arrested 21-year-old Malik Robinson, of Virginia, after some Webster Spring’s parents reported their daughter missing from a camping trip.

The teen’s friend helped track Robinson down using Snapchat messages he sent early Saturday morning.

Police found him with the teen

