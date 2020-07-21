Police use Snapchat to find man who had sex with minor
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WEBSTER COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Virginia man traveled to a Webster Springs motel Friday to have sex with a minor and was tracked down using the app Snapchat.
Police arrested 21-year-old Malik Robinson, of Virginia, after some Webster Spring’s parents reported their daughter missing from a camping trip.
The teen’s friend helped track Robinson down using Snapchat messages he sent early Saturday morning.
Police found him with the teen
