POLICE: Roanoke Rapids teenager robs man at gunpoint

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager who police say tried to give them a fake name is facing armed robbery charges.

Roanoke Rapids police say 19-year-old Anthony Shearin is charged with armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and resist, delay and obstruct.

Police say Shearin is accused of robbing a person at gunpoint on Monday evening near 2nd Street and Roanoke Avenue. Officers located Shearin in an alley nearby and took him into custody. They say he tried to give them a fake name at the beginning of the arrest.

Officers say no one was hurt in the robbery and the victim’s money was returned to him.

Shearin is being held under a $291,000 bond and is due in court on August 5.

