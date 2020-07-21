Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Another heat advisory Tuesday

The intense heat will pop scattered storms Tuesday afternoon
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Tuesday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: LOW

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE

Onslow County: MODERATE

July Temperature Stats:

11th warmest on record (82.3 +2.0º)

16/20 days this month registered in the 90s

Tuesday will be the 12th straight day in the 90s

Record for 90º days in July: 28 (1932)

Last year: 26

So far: 16 with another 8 possible by next Monday

Tuesday & Wednesday

Highs will continue to soar into the mid 90s both Tuesday and Wednesday. Combined with the high humidity, we’ll see the heat index again between 105° to 110° with another heat advisory until 8pm Tuesday. Southwesterly winds will show little change over the coming days, blowing in at 5 to 10 mph for inland communities while the coast sees winds blow in at 10 to 15 mph. Rain chances will range between 20% to 30% each afternoon with a very scattered pattern to any storms that develop.

Thursday & Friday

An incoming cold front will lead to a better chance of rain over the last two days of the work week. Rain chances will rise to 40% Thursday and 60% Friday. The rain and cloud cover will keep temperatures a bit cooler, but highs will stay in the low 90s before we hit the weekend with high humidity. Overnight lows will fall to the low to mid 70s.

Saturday & Sunday

We’ll stay muggy into the weekend with highs in the low 90s. The heat index will push to around 100° each afternoon. Scattered storms will fire up once again Saturday afternoon with rain chances around 40%. Rain chances will come down on Sunday as high pressure rebuilds late in the weekend into early next week. With diminishing rain chances highs will lift back to the mid 90s early next week.

