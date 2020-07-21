Advertisement

Missing Elizabeth City man last seen a week ago

William Maloney was last seen on July 13th in Kill Devil Hills.
William Maloney was last seen on July 13th in Kill Devil Hills.(Elizabeth City police)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Elizabeth City are asking for your help in locating a missing man.

William Maloney was reported missing on Monday.

The 37-year-old man was last seen a week ago in the 1100 block of South Croatan Highway in Kill Devil Hills.

Maloney is approximately 5′11 tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and sandy brown hair.

The man was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. He may be driving a 2010 red Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Anyone with information on Maloney should call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or Central Communications at (252) 331-1500.

