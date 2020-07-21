Missing Elizabeth City man last seen a week ago

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Elizabeth City are asking for your help in locating a missing man.

William Maloney was reported missing on Monday.

The 37-year-old man was last seen a week ago in the 1100 block of South Croatan Highway in Kill Devil Hills.

Maloney is approximately 5′11 tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and sandy brown hair.

The man was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. He may be driving a 2010 red Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Anyone with information on Maloney should call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or Central Communications at (252) 331-1500.

