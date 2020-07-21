Jacksonville Police Department named law enforcement agency of the year

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina law enforcement agency of the year is in the east.

The Jacksonville Police Department was awarded with the honor Tuesday by the North Carolina Police Executives Association because of its accomplishments in dealing with the opioid epidemic and its decrease in cases involving use of force.

This is the second year the award has been given out. Last year, the award was given at a conference in Wilmington, but because of the pandemic, the group traveled to Jacksonville today to give the award to the agency in person.

“The discussions of our council have enabled us to get the resources that we have needed to address these problems,” said Jacksonville Police Chief Mike Yaniero. “So, while we’re going to accept it and put it in our in our trophy case downstairs this is really a community award.”

The group said the reason the agency deserved to be recognized for its efforts in the opioid epidemic was because of its inclusion of a doctor on staff to help with crisis management.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.