ECU to resume athletic activities Wednesday

WITN Sports first reported this news last Thursday
By Tyler Feldman and Billy Weaver
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU) - East Carolina University will resume athletic activities beginning Wednesday, July 22 after performing another round of COVID-19 tests.

On Monday, the ECU Athletics Department tested 104 individuals (student-athletes, coaches, staff) with three positive tests confirmed. The department has 17 active positive cases and 20 individuals have recovered after testing positive. All individuals who test positive for COVID-19 will self-isolate and receive daily monitoring from ECU Athletics medical staff.

The department will continue to test individuals in consultation with medical staff.

