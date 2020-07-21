Duck Donuts offering free donuts July 23 to celebrate Sprinkle Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Duck Donuts is inviting guests to celebrate Sprinkle Day, in support of the company’s ongoing mission to #SprinkleHappiness throughout the communities it serves.

This offer will be available instore only on Thursday, July 23, each guest will receive a glazed, vanilla, or chocolate icing donut with rainbow sprinkles, no additional purchase necessary.

Duck Donuts is also offering a limited-time Sprinkle Happiness Assortment, which will be available July 23-26. The Sprinkle Happiness Assortment features a variety of sprinkle combinations and highlights fan favorites such as:

· Strawberry Confetti: Strawberry Icing with Rainbow Sprinkles

· Blueberry Lemonade: Blueberry Icing with Lemon Drizzle

· Beach Ball: Vanilla Icing with Rainbow Sprinkles and Chocolate Drizzle

· Sunrise: Lemon Icing with Raspberry Drizzle

Sprinkle Day was founded in 2017 by Rosie Alyea sprinkle-mixer, baker, blogger, cookbook author, dessert photographer, and founder of Sweetapolita. Sprinkle Day is celebrated each year on July 23.

