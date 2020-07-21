Advertisement

Duck Donuts offering free donuts July 23 to celebrate Sprinkle Day

duck donuts
duck donuts(donuts)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Duck Donuts is inviting guests to celebrate Sprinkle Day, in support of the company’s ongoing mission to #SprinkleHappiness throughout the communities it serves.

This offer will be available instore only on Thursday, July 23, each guest will receive a glazed, vanilla, or chocolate icing donut with rainbow sprinkles, no additional purchase necessary.  

Duck Donuts is also offering a limited-time Sprinkle Happiness Assortment, which will be available July 23-26. The Sprinkle Happiness Assortment features a variety of sprinkle combinations and highlights fan favorites such as:

· Strawberry Confetti: Strawberry Icing with Rainbow Sprinkles

· Blueberry Lemonade: Blueberry Icing with Lemon Drizzle

· Beach Ball: Vanilla Icing with Rainbow Sprinkles and Chocolate Drizzle

· Sunrise: Lemon Icing with Raspberry Drizzle

Sprinkle Day was founded in 2017 by Rosie Alyea sprinkle-mixer, baker, blogger, cookbook author, dessert photographer, and founder of Sweetapolita. Sprinkle Day is celebrated each year on July 23.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Missing Elizabeth City man last seen a week ago

Updated: 1 hours ago
William Maloney was reported missing on Monday.

News

SBI: Two women indicted in Hertford County for embezzling combined +$1.7 million

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two women are accused of embezzling nearly $2 million over the course of several years from a company here in the east.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Another heat advisory Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Heat Advisory in effect until 8pm Tuesday. Stay cool and drink plenty of water.

News

COVID-19: State sets new record for hospitalizations

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Department of Health & Human Services said Tuesday afternoon that there were 1,179 hospitalizations.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

Latest News

News

Plymouth town hall closed due to COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Plymouth closed its town hall Monday afternoon when they learned an employee had tested positive for the virus.

News

Short Changed: Pandemic Puts Squeeze On Coin Supply

Updated: 5 hours ago
A lack of in-person spending due to the COVID-19 pandemic is being cited as the driving factor behind a national coin shortage.

News

Short Changed: Pandemic Puts Squeeze On Coin Supply

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
A lack of in-person spending due to the COVID-19 pandemic is being cited as the driving factor behind a national coin shortage.

Crime

POLICE: Roanoke Rapids teenager robs man at gunpoint

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Roanoke Rapids police say 19-year-old Anthony Shearin is charged with armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and resist, delay and obstruct.

National

Police use Snapchat to find man who had sex with minor

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A Virginia man traveled to a Webster Springs motel Friday to have sex with a minor and was tracked down using the app Snapchat.