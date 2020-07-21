Carteret County holding drive-thru testing to meet COVID-19 demand

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) -

As health officials continue to face challenges in meeting the increased need for testing amid the pandemic, drive-thru testing sites have become an efficient way to meet the demand.

This week, hundreds of people throughout Carteret County are now taking the precaution of getting tested for the virus.

"They were giving us a free chance. So I felt it was my duty," explains one resident who says she's getting tested for the safety of others.

“You never know. Since it’s asymptomatic on some people, I just wanted to check and see,” adds a second resident, as they discuss why they came out to be tested.

Upwards of 200 people people were expected to be tested on Tuesday in Morehead City, after roughly 80 were tested on Monday in Smyrna.

With two more days still scheduled, health officials says the demand for testing has drastically increased.

Which is why they've partnered with Goshen Medical Center to bridge that gap.

“Fact of the matter is we just need to know how many people are affected. Because you’ve got a lot of people out here that are positive and not showing any symptoms at all,” says Brian Rhodes, one of the coordinators with Goshen Medical Center.

As of Tuesday, there have been 188 confirmed COVID-19 cases throughout the county. But health officials hope increased testing will give a more accurate picture of the coronavirus landscape.

"We've done it all over eastern North Carolina and we're seeing quite a bit of positive cases. So it's very important for people to get tested so we will know, and better understand it," Rhodes adds.

Rhodes says it will take about a week for residents to get their test results back.

But with delays in testing results at many labs, the state says there is no one simple solution.

"We know some of our bigger commercial labs are really swamped, but there are small labs that do have capacity and we need to make those matches happen," says the state's Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

The state also wants to explore other modes of testing, like antigen testing, to reduce turnaround time-- but they need more help.

"Really federal leadership and an overall coordination of a federal strategy is really needed," Cohen adds.

Carteret County will hold another drive-thru testing event on Wednesday at Croatan High School in Newport, and a final event on August 8th in Morehead City again.

The tests are free with no out-of-pocket expense.

Those wanting to get tested are asked register ahead of time, and bring their health insurance card if they have one.

