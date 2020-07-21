Cape Carteret looks to stop speeding in neighborhoods

CAPE CARTERET, N.C. (WITN) - Cape Carteret town leaders are taking steps to stop speeding in residential neighborhoods and those steps involve a lot of stops.

The town is converting high-traffic intersections, where speeding is a problem, into four-way stops.

Police have borrowed a radar trailer from Emerald Isle to show drivers’ speed limit and how fast they’re actually going.Cape Carteret plans to buy its own radar trailer in the future.

Officers began watching for speeders after complaints about drivers breaking the limit in neighborhoods increased.

