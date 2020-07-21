Keep your pets safe in the heat

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It is going to be a hot Tuesday! Not just for us, but for our pets too.

As temperatures continue to rise here in North Carolina, there are a few safety tips to keep in mind when taking your pets outside in order to keep your pets healthy and safe.

These tips come from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals:

- Never leave your pets in a parked car. Not even for one minute. Temperatures inside a car can rise quickly even with the windows cracked. To give you an idea experts say on an 85-degree day, the temperature inside a car can reach 102 degrees in just 10 minutes even with the windows cracked.

- Keep your pets hydrated. Always give them plenty of fresh water and try to keep them in the shade or indoors as much as you can.

- Be careful on walks. Remember the pavement can burn their paws. Try to walk during the cooler hours of the day like early mornings or evenings.

- Trim your pets, but it is not recommended to shave them. The layers on a dog can protect them from overheating and from sunburns.

- Know the symptoms of heat stress. That includes excessive panting, drooling, and increased heart rate.

