WITN employee tests positive for COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An employee at WITN has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee, who works behind the scenes at our Greenville studio, tested positive Saturday.

Employees who have been in close contact with the person are isolating at home pending a COVID-19 test, and the station was deep cleaned.

As many of you have noticed, WITN has taken action to limit the number of employees inside of our studio since the onset of the pandemic.

Like many other businesses, we have social distancing, mask, and temperature-taking policies for those who are still coming to the station to work, as well as the use of UV purifiers.

We believe in transparency, and since we have been reporting on other businesses that have had positive cases, we wanted to share ours with you. We hope for the swift recovery of our employee and that nobody else becomes infected.

