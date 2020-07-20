Washington bakery has employee with COVID-19

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A popular Washington bakery is shut down after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

Rachel K’s Bakery on North Market Street will be closed until next Tuesday, according to their post on Facebook.

The bakery says that the employee was last in the business on July 11th and was tested for COVID-19 on the 13th. We’re told that the positive result came back on the afternoon of the 16th.

Officials tell us that they shut down as a precaution to allow their employees to self-quarantine for the remainder of the 14 day period after being exposed to their coworker and to minimize risk to their families.

The bakery says they have been implementing extra precautions such as social distancing, mask-wearing, and extra cleaning and will continue to do so after they reopen.

We are saddened to announce that we will be closed until Tuesday July 28th. We had an employee test positive for... Posted by Rachel K's Bakery on Thursday, July 16, 2020

To date, Beaufort County has had 207 cases of the virus.

