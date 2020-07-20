TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews begin paving Professional Park Drive in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - There is a traffic alert for drivers this Monday morning.

Crews will start paving professional drive in Beaufort. The work is set to last through Tuesday.

There will be one lane of traffic open during the construction and those driving through the area during construction are asked to follow the directions of the flaggers that will be regulating the flow of traffic.

