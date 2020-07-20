Advertisement

Researchers discover potential method to control mosquito populations

Control methods for limiting the spread of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes may be on the horizon, thanks to Virginia Tech scientists.
Aedes aegypti, the species of mosquito responsible for chikungunya virus, dengue fever and yellow fever. Credit: MGN Online, James Gathany & C.D.C.
Aedes aegypti, the species of mosquito responsible for chikungunya virus, dengue fever and yellow fever. Credit: MGN Online, James Gathany & C.D.C.(MGN Online)
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The summer months in the Southeast are known for the heat and humidity, and it’s common knowledge the rise in summer temperatures leads to a rise of local mosquito populations. Researchers at Virginia Tech have been studying the genetic make-up of Aedes aegypti, the mosquito species known for carrying dangerous pathogens, like the chikungunya virus, zika virus, dengue fever and yellow fever. Recent discoveries have shown possible control strategies by altering the genetic code in the female mosquitoes.

Dr. Zhijian Tu, a professor in Virginia Tech’s Biochemistry department, in conjunction with Zach Adelman’s lab in the Department of Entomology at Texas A&M University and Chunhong Mao of the Biocomplexity Institute & Initiative at the University of Virginia, isolated the chromosomal region that determines sex in the Aedes aegypti mosquito and discovered a way to convert female mosquitoes into fertile male mosquitoes.

“The presence of a male-determining locus (M locus) establishes the male sex in Aedes aegypti and the M locus is only inherited by the male offspring, much like the human Y chromosome. By inserting Nix, a previously discovered male-determining gene in the M locus of Aedes aegypti, into a chromosomal region that can be inherited by females, we showed that Nix alone was sufficient to convert females to fertile males. This may have implications for developing future mosquito control techniques.”

Dr. Zhijian Tu, professor at professor at Virginia Tech's Department of Biochemistry in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

Female mosquitoes bite humans to gain blood needed to produce fertile eggs. They are also the carriers of debilitating and sometimes deadly diseases. Male mosquitoes do not bite humans, instead sucking nectar from flowers.

One issue that arose during the research was the female-to-male Nix conversion lead to flightless male mosquitoes. Flight is necessary for mosquitoes to mate in the wild. They found that the myo-sex gene, also located in the M locus, determined whether or not the male mosquito could fly. The Nix gender conversion coupled with the addition of the myo-sex gene would lead to female-to-male converts that were both fertile and able to fly.

Michelle Anderson, a former member of the Adelman and Tu lead research labs, said “Nix-mediated sex conversion was found to be highly penetrant and stable over many generations in the laboratory, meaning that these characteristics will be inherited for generations to come.”

By introducing large numbers of the Nix converted male mosquitoes into the wild, scientists are hopeful the number of the disease-carrying and biting Aedes aegypti female mosquitoes will decline rapidly, reducing human exposure to dengue fever, yellow fever and other dangerous and deadly diseases.

Article credits/citations:

Jutras, Kristin R, and Kendall Daniels. “Researchers Convert Female Mosquitoes to Nonbiting Males with Implications for Mosquito Control.” Virginia Tech Daily | Virginia Tech, 14 July 2020, vtnews.vt.edu/articles/2020/07/fralinlifesci-pnas-transgenics-mosquito-control.html.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

How to manage the “Quarantine 15” at home

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT
|
By Tori Poole
On WITN First at 4:00, we'll share tips throughout the month of July from medical professionals. We'll hear everything from how to loss and keep off weight to how to cope with staying at home for prolonged periods of time.

Caregiver

Alzheimer’s Foundation of America extends helpline hours

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT
|
By Tori Poole
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America President and CEO, Charles Fuschillo, Jr. said the foundation transitioned to their virtual platform on March 17th, and have continued offering online therapeutic programs to those who need them. The foundation has also extended its helpline hours to seven days a week.

Coronavirus

Watch ‘Full Court Press: The COVID Crisis’ Thursday at 8 p.m. on WITN

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT
|
By Jessica Bobula
Watch ‘Full Court Press: The COVID Crisis’ Thursday at 8 p.m. on WITN

Health

COVID-19: Carteret County cases nearly double this month

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 12:33 PM EDT
The county health department says since June 1st they have seen 34 more cases of the coronavirus.

Latest News

Local

Vidant Health updates visitor restrictions

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 8:49 PM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
Vidant Health is updating its visitor restriction exceptions. Vidant leaders say visitors will still be screened and are required to wear masks, but now families will be able to visit their loved ones. The hospital says testing and cleaning protocols have helped create a safe environment to make this possible.

Health

Raleigh will require masks when in public

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT
Raleigh is set to require people wear face coverings in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Health

COVID-19: Vidant Wellness Center permanently closing

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 12:34 PM EDT
Another cutback at Vidant Health and the system says it is permanently closing its Greenville Wellness Center on Stantonsburg Road.

Health

Two staff members at Newport nursing home have coronavirus

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 11:04 AM EDT
The health department says two staff members at Croatan Ridge Rehab and Nursing Center have tested positive for the virus

Health

State confirms that first child has died from COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 5, 2020 at 2:38 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Aurea Soto Morales died Monday after she was hospitalized for complications from COVID-19.

Health

Rabid raccoon found in Pamlico County

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT
Pamlico County Animal Control says a raccoon was found Monday on Moores Swamp Road in Reelsboro.