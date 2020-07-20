POLICE: Woman stabbed trying to stop assault of roommate

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A woman who police say tried to stop the assault of her roommate with a knife ended up being seriously stabbed herself.

Greenville police say it happened at 33 East Apartments on East 10th Street around 2:00 p.m. Monday.

Police say 24-year-old Ja’quise Wright is accused of kicking in the door of his 22-year-old girlfriend’s apartment and assaulting her.

The woman's 21-year-old roommate got a knife and began to stab Wright in self-defense, according to police.

Wright, police say, was able to get the knife away from the roommate and stabbed her.

The roommate received serious injuries and is at Vidant Medical Center, along with Wright.

Police say when he is released, Wright will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting injury, two counts of breaking and entering to terrorize, and two counts of assault on a female.

