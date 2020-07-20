Pitt County Schools announce at school & online plan

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Schools is going with Plan B of reopening schools this fall.

The system says that in Plan B, schools will follow an A/B week schedule.

Parents can also opt for online only learning.

Zone A week students will learn at school, while Zone B students will learn at home.

The following week both zones will swap, with Zone A students learning at home and Zone B learning at school.

The district says a calendar will be created so parents can keep track of which zone their student is in and which week they are supposed to be at school or at home.

A daily check-in process is being created to make sure students have arrived to school on their designated week.

