Phillip’s Forecast: Heat Advisory Monday; Heat Index 106°+

A heat advisory will be in effect for all counties until 8pm.
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Monday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: LOW

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE

Onslow County: MODERATE

Monday

A Heat Advisory is in effect for all counties Monday until 8pm. An Excessive Heat Warning in in effect until 9pm for western coastal plain counties as well as areas north of the Albemarle Sound. Highs will reach the mid 90s for inland areas while the coast lags just a bit in the low 90s . Coupled with dew points in the mid to upper 70s, outdoor temps will feel like 105° to 110°. Southwesterly winds will again blow in at 5 to 10 mph for inland areas while the coast will see wind speeds between 10 to 20 mph. A few storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening thanks to the heat, but coverage will be spotty at best. Any storms will die down by sunset.

Tuesday & Wednesday

More of the same Tuesday and Wednesday with highs continuing to soar to the mid 90s across inland areas to low 90s on the coast. With the humidity showing little sign of receding, more heat advisories are expected Tuesday and Wednesday with the “feels like” temp continuing to reach near 107°. A few afternoon storms will pop up but rain chances will likely stay at 30% or less.

Thursday & Friday

A frontal system to our north will start to push southward towards ENC late in the week. Rain chances will come up a bit with temps trending down a bit. Highs Thursday and Friday will peak in the low 90s with the rain chances increasing to 40%-60% each afternoon.

Above average temperatures were the global norm in June

The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts recently released global heat anomalies for June 2020. The data shows last month, the global average nearly matched the record set back in 2019.

Weather Authority Forecast for 7-19-2020 8PM

Weather Authority Forecast for 7-18-2020 8PM

Weather Authority Forecast for Thursday, July 16th at 4:30am

Wednesday Update: Comet Neowise and the ISS viewing times

Comet NEOWISE will be visible in ENC for the next few nights. The International Space Station will also come over.

UPDATE: Coastal low at 80% chance of being named

Tropical Depression 5 has formed in the western Atlantic and is expected to become Eduoard later this weekend.

Submit your weather photos to Carolina Camera

Winter weather brings some beautiful photos! Submit your snow photos to WITN's Carolina Camera!

UPDATE: Tar River falling to minor flood level

The Tar river will fall below flood stage by Sunday morning.

Weather Authority Forecast for June 24, 2020

Dolly weakens to a tropical depression; No threat

Dolly will stay weak and well offshore.