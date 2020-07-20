Phillip’s Forecast: Heat Advisory Monday; Heat Index 106°+

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Monday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: LOW

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE

Onslow County: MODERATE

Monday

A Heat Advisory is in effect for all counties Monday until 8pm. An Excessive Heat Warning in in effect until 9pm for western coastal plain counties as well as areas north of the Albemarle Sound. Highs will reach the mid 90s for inland areas while the coast lags just a bit in the low 90s . Coupled with dew points in the mid to upper 70s, outdoor temps will feel like 105° to 110°. Southwesterly winds will again blow in at 5 to 10 mph for inland areas while the coast will see wind speeds between 10 to 20 mph. A few storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening thanks to the heat, but coverage will be spotty at best. Any storms will die down by sunset.

Tuesday & Wednesday

More of the same Tuesday and Wednesday with highs continuing to soar to the mid 90s across inland areas to low 90s on the coast. With the humidity showing little sign of receding, more heat advisories are expected Tuesday and Wednesday with the “feels like” temp continuing to reach near 107°. A few afternoon storms will pop up but rain chances will likely stay at 30% or less.

Thursday & Friday

A frontal system to our north will start to push southward towards ENC late in the week. Rain chances will come up a bit with temps trending down a bit. Highs Thursday and Friday will peak in the low 90s with the rain chances increasing to 40%-60% each afternoon.