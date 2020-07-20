Advertisement

New homeless shelter should alleviate concerns over social distancing

Shelters across the East have different plans on how to take in the homeless during extreme heat. The shelter in Onslow County closed its doors they couldn't accommodate social distancing requirements.
By Liam Collins
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s another hot July in North Carolina, but this time with an added twist: The coronavirus pandemic.

Under normal circumstances, homeless shelters could expand their hours and take people in to beat the heat. But this year, some shelters have had to shut people out to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Now, as we are working through the pandemic that is no longer an option,” said Onslow County Shelter Director Cindy Williams. “We’re not taking anybody in there because the space is so small that people are on top of each other and sharing the breathing spaces, so to speak.”

While the Onslow County soup kitchen has remained open for to-go meals only, the shelter is too small to accommodate social distancing requirements, according to Williams. Larger shelters with greater capacities have been able to stay open and even expand their hours to bring people out of the heat.

“We make sure they’re doing well before they come in,” said Ken Becker, the Executive Director of Community Crossroads in Greenville. “We certainly wouldn’t want to spread it in the communal environment that we have here.”

Onslow Community Outreach would be able to do the same if they had a bigger facility, which they’re building now. The new shelter should increase capacity from roughly 25 to about 50 people, under normal circumstances.

“We’re a night-time shelter, so they go out during the day,” said Williams. “They can be exposed to anything during the day time and then they come back, and if they don’t have social distancing, if they contracted the virus they can spread it.”

The building is set to be opened in September.

