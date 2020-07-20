New flag warns of jellyfish, stingrays on Outer Banks beach

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - Lifeguards on a beach in North Carolina’s Outer Banks have posted a new purple flag that is adorned with images of a jellyfish and a stingray.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Sunday that the flag serves as a warning when the sea creatures are nearby.

The purple flag expands warnings to swimmers beyond the red banner that’s already flown when rip currents are present.

A yellow flag also warns of heavy shore break or dangerous currents.

Purple flags are a common maritime warning. But David Elder, supervisor of Kill Devil Hills Ocean Rescue, said he asked a local business to add images of the creatures to be more specific.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.