Judge weighs voting rule change demand with COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - A judge is listening to arguments this week about whether the COVID-19 pandemic demands changes to North Carolina’s voting systems this fall.

U.S. District Judge William Osteen scheduled a hearing starting Monday involving a lawsuit by two voting advocacy groups and several citizens who fear current rules threaten their health if they want to vote. T

he plaintiffs want Osteen to block several voting restrictions now.

A new state law already eases absentee ballot rules and directs that an online portal be created to file applications.

Similar virus-related voting lawsuits have been filed in North Carolina and other states.

