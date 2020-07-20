Advertisement

Heat exhaustion vs. Heat stroke: know the difference

It is important to know the signs of heat related illnesses and what to do in the event that a friend, a loved one, or yourself experiences fatigue or exhaustion from exposure to extreme heat.
By Tresia Bowles
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Some people are hard at work; even as the sun ‘s heat makes getting the job done much harder.

For anyone spending a great deal of time outside, Pitt County Emergency Management has advice on how to detect heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Landscaper Barkley Flynn said he knows how to take the edge off lawns and the heat too.

Flynn said, “Stay as hydrated as possible. Also, start early in the morning, and pace yourself. Do the hardest things before lunch.”

The landscaper is used to working while it’s scorching hot, and has a few tricks to stay cool, which also means staying healthy.

“It’s great to have a random Popsicle every now and then. That definitely cools you down,” Flynn said.

However, if you don’t have water or a Popsicle handy to cool you down, you can risk serious illnesses like heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

James McArthur is the Pitt County Deputy Emergency Management Director.

McArthur said, “Heat exhaustion is something that we’ll all experience at some point during hot weather events.”

Heat exhaustion symptoms include tiredness, excessive sweating, skin discoloration, shortness of breath, dehydration, or a slight rise in temperature. However, Pitt County Deputy Director of Emergency Management James McArthur says heatstroke can be fatal.

McArthur said, ”Worst case is someone has a sudden cardiac arrest from the heat-related illness.”

Heatstroke signs include loss of feeling, drooping of the face, the inability to speak clearly, eye discoloration, dry mouth, an altered mental state, and a temperature past 100 degrees. McArthur said to keep this in mind if you’re getting a temperature check.

“Somebody may have an increased temperature that’s not sick from COVID, but they’ve been outside for any length of time,” said the deputy director.

And if you see these signs, don't hesitate to call for help.

“If it’s that bad, and they are unable to answer normal questions about where they are, who they are, activate 911 immediately,” said McArthur.

Emergency leaders also remind people to never leave children, pets, older loved ones, or anyone with serious health issues in the car; especially if you don’t have the A/C on.

During these extreme hot weather days, there are resources for those who don’t have air conditioning and are on a fixed income. People who fall in that group should call the local Department of Social Services offices or utility companies for resources like fans or window units to cool off.

