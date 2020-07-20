Greenville Lidl reopens after employee tests positive

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville grocery store has reopened after an employee came down with the coronavirus.

Lidl says overnight they learned an employee of their Greenville store had tested positive. They last worked at the Fire Tower Road location on Thursday.

Lidl said they temporarily closed the store for professional cleaning and sanitization and the store was able to reopen Monday morning to customers.

The grocery store chain says they have a number of safety measures in place at all of their stores. Those include providing masks and gloves to all employees on each shift, temperature checks at the start of each shift, reduced store capacity, a modified refund policy, prepackaged bakery items, and enhanced store cleanings.

