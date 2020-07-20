Four Greenville railroad crossings closing next week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Four busy railroad crossings in Greenville will be closed next week for repairs.

CSX is replacing sections of track and railroad ties at multiple crossings beginning on Monday.

The work will mean the closing of the streets and the city will be posting detours.

Monday, July 27 - Highway 903

Tuesday, July 28 - Staton Road and Greene Street

Wednesday, July 29 - Belvoir Highway and Airport Road

Thursday, July 30 - West 3rd Street, West 4th Street, West 5th Street, Howell Street; and Arlington Boulevard (between Evans Street and Hooker Road)

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.