Family holds socially distant birthday party for nursing home resident

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

COVID-19 has put many restrictions on nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and visitors haven’t been allowed to see their loved ones face-to-face for months. But they haven’t let that stop them from celebrating major milestones.

On Sunday, families members held a birthday celebration at the MacGregor Downs Health and Rehab Center.

On the inside half of the window was Debra, who turned 68 on Sunday-- but her family and friends weren’t going to let that barrier stop them from celebrating.

”COVID doesn’t stop milestones, it doesn’t stop life,” says the facility’s activity manager Terry Edwards.

Whether celebrating face-to-face or through a window, there still has to be a theme.

“She loves cats, shes had a cat that was very dear to her,” explains Edwards of the ‘Hello Kitty’ theme.

Debra’s family said she entered the facility back in December, and unfortunately had to leave her cat in the care of a friend.

So on Sunday, Debra’s friends and family got her a present she had been hoping -- a phone. They joked that now she can call her cat, Sebastian.

“Debra can call her self Sebastian because she has his number,” Joy Mahlum, Debra’s sister laughed.

Debra’s sisters said every year their mother would bake them a vanilla cake with chocolate frosting, and this year they were determined to continue that tradition.

“There is a picture of her in front of a cake exactly like that bigger, but exactly like that year after year,” says another sister of Debra’s, Pat Zimmerman.

Some family members even drove all the way from Asheville to celebrate the occasion, and introduce her to the newest member of the family.

”Letting her meet my son for the first time, Brooks whose 9 months old,” Debra’s nephew Andrew Basnight says.

This family proving even in the hardest of times, family comes first.

“You never know when the next time will be that you’re going to see someone.” adds Basnight

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

