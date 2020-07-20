COVID-19 testing happening in Carteret County

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -There is another chance to get tested for COVID-19 in Carteret County Monday.

The Carteret Health Department is teaming up with Goshen Medical Center to hold community testing this week.

Any resident of Carteret County can get tested but registration is required.

To register you can call (910)-276-2044

You do not need to pay anything out of pocket but if you have insurance, you’ll need to provide that information at the testing site.

Monday’s event will be held at Smyrna Elementary and Down East Middle School from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

