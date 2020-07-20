COVID-19: North Carolina surpasses 100,000 confirmed cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina surpassed another milestone with COVID-19, more than 100,000 confirmed cases.

The state Department of Health & Human Services said Monday afternoon that 101,046 people have come down with the virus.

The state has seen at least 1,642 deaths from COVID-19, the latest coming from Onslow County where they reported their seventh death.

Hospitalizations from those with the virus have been dropping since a record high on Thursday of 1,178. On Monday that stood at 1,086 with 86% of the hospitals reporting their data.

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Beaufort County 207 1 Bertie County 178 4 Camden County 46 2 Carteret County 178 5 Chowan County 61 0 Craven County 514 8 Currituck County 51 0 Dare County 260 1 Duplin County 1,768 35 Edgecombe County 454 10 Gates County 32 2 Greene County 254 3 Halifax County 477 5 Hertford County 200 11 Hyde County 33 0 Jones County 43 3 Lenoir County 453 12 Martin County 186 6 Nash County 760 10 Northampton County 251 16 Onslow County 585 7 Pamlico County 44 1 Pasquotank County 267 17 Perquimans County 45 2 Pitt County 1,215 10 Tyrrell County 66 1 Washington County 75 3 Wayne County 2,103 34 Wilson County 1,136 28

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.