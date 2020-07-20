Advertisement

COVID-19: North Carolina surpasses 100,000 confirmed cases

Here are the latest state COVID-19 updates.
North Carolina COVID-19 cases
North Carolina COVID-19 cases(NCDHHS)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina surpassed another milestone with COVID-19, more than 100,000 confirmed cases.

The state Department of Health & Human Services said Monday afternoon that 101,046 people have come down with the virus.

The state has seen at least 1,642 deaths from COVID-19, the latest coming from Onslow County where they reported their seventh death.

Hospitalizations from those with the virus have been dropping since a record high on Thursday of 1,178. On Monday that stood at 1,086 with 86% of the hospitals reporting their data.

COUNTYCASESDEATHS
Beaufort County2071
Bertie County1784
Camden County462
Carteret County1785
Chowan County610
Craven County5148
Currituck County510
Dare County2601
Duplin County1,76835
Edgecombe County45410
Gates County322
Greene County2543
Halifax County4775
Hertford County20011
Hyde County330
Jones County433
Lenoir County45312
Martin County1866
Nash County76010
Northampton County25116
Onslow County5857
Pamlico County441
Pasquotank County26717
Perquimans County452
Pitt County1,21510
Tyrrell County661
Washington County753
Wayne County2,10334
Wilson County1,13628

