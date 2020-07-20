COVID-19: North Carolina surpasses 100,000 confirmed cases
Here are the latest state COVID-19 updates.
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina surpassed another milestone with COVID-19, more than 100,000 confirmed cases.
The state Department of Health & Human Services said Monday afternoon that 101,046 people have come down with the virus.
The state has seen at least 1,642 deaths from COVID-19, the latest coming from Onslow County where they reported their seventh death.
Hospitalizations from those with the virus have been dropping since a record high on Thursday of 1,178. On Monday that stood at 1,086 with 86% of the hospitals reporting their data.
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|Beaufort County
|207
|1
|Bertie County
|178
|4
|Camden County
|46
|2
|Carteret County
|178
|5
|Chowan County
|61
|0
|Craven County
|514
|8
|Currituck County
|51
|0
|Dare County
|260
|1
|Duplin County
|1,768
|35
|Edgecombe County
|454
|10
|Gates County
|32
|2
|Greene County
|254
|3
|Halifax County
|477
|5
|Hertford County
|200
|11
|Hyde County
|33
|0
|Jones County
|43
|3
|Lenoir County
|453
|12
|Martin County
|186
|6
|Nash County
|760
|10
|Northampton County
|251
|16
|Onslow County
|585
|7
|Pamlico County
|44
|1
|Pasquotank County
|267
|17
|Perquimans County
|45
|2
|Pitt County
|1,215
|10
|Tyrrell County
|66
|1
|Washington County
|75
|3
|Wayne County
|2,103
|34
|Wilson County
|1,136
|28
