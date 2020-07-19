Police: Motorcyclist killed in hit and run
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -
Police in North Carolina say a motorcyclist was killed in a hit and run.
Durham police said a motorcycle driven by Raekwon Nixon, 24, collided with a vehicle as it was making a left turn Saturday evening.
Nixon was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.
Police said the driver of the vehicle, Amado Lopez, allegedly fled the scene of the crash and surrendered a short time later.
Police said Lopez is facing a felony hit-and-run charge.
