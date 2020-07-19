Advertisement

Parents struggle with screen-time for children during pandemic

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:07 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

It's been a summer unlike any that many kids have enjoyed before. With many summer camps closed, and parks or other entertainment options limited, parents are having to juggle caregiving with their own work.

And for many parents, that might be bending the rules on screen-time for their children.

Stacy Connor is a Behavioral Health Therapist and she recommends a solution to that daily challenge.

”Finding ways that the kids can go out be in the neighborhoods and be healthy, but yet be safe during this pandemic,” Connor explains.

Emi McCall is a mother of two she said they’ve tried to make their summer safe and educational by starting a garden.

“So my daughter has gotten to have a lot of fun with that, just checking to see how things are growing. We’ve had some okra and some squash,” says McCall.

Other parents believe many guardians are probably struggling with giving into screen time.

“Kids are regular kids so they beg for more iPad time and they complain that its hot outside,” Kylene Dibble adds.

Connor says that physical activity and socialization are still important for kids to get even during these times, but explains that parents shouldn’t feel guilty for giving in a little, especially when they’re trying to provide for the household.

“We don’t want to become unhealthy and just say free reign, but we do want to make sure that everybody that needs to do things from home can do that,” Connor says.

A concession that McCall says she has had to make.

“We’ve tried to get the outside as much as possible, and I’ve considered Facetime a little different than regular screen time because they are able to be social,” she explains.

Connor says she wants parents to know that these are really unprecedented times so it’s important to give yourself some grace when parenting.

