Former Durham police headquarters vandalized, 23 arrested

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -

Police in North Carolina have arrested 23 people after a former police headquarters was vandalized.

Durham Police said those arrested are being charged with felonies for inciting a riot after vandalizing the city's old police headquarters Saturday evening.

Police said officers told the crowd to disperse but many people refused to leave.

Police said there were broken windows, damaged furniture and graffiti spray painted on several floors of the building.

Police said a man was assaulted by the crowd, including being thrown to the ground and kicked several times. 

