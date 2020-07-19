Advertisement

Craven County Schools approve Plan B for reopening

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
NEW BERN, N.C.. (WITN) -

The Craven County Schools Board of Education has approved Plan B for the reopening of schools on August 17th.

The decision also includes Craven LIVE, a 100% remote learning option for those not yet comfortable with returning to in-person learning.

Under Plan B will return to school on a rotational basis.

Safety precautions include daily health screenings, social distancing, frequent hand washing, and mask requirements for all students and staff.

The school district also says Wednesdays will be dedicated to deep cleaning, meaning all students will learn remotely those days.

School officials say once the rotation schedule is determined, individuals schools will communicate that to parents next month.

They add that siblings will be able to participate on the same day to help families with multiple children.

