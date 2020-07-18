Weldon City Schools to reopen under remote learning Plan C

WELDON, N.C. (WITN) -

Weldon City Schools have announced reopening under Plan C ahead of the upcoming school year.

Plan C calls for remote learning only.

The decision was made by the Board of Education at their meeting on Thursday.

In the announcement, the school district says that parents will have the opportunity to participate in training, informational sessions on instruction, and open house prior to the first day of school.

Interim Superintendent Jerry Congleton says the health, welfare, and safety of the students, staff, and community is of the utmost importance.

The plans are subject to change based on COVID-19 related updates in the community and state.

Information for parents on how to obtain electronic devices will be provided at a later date.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.