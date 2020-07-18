Police: Mother charged with attempted murder after leaving newborn in trash can

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -

A mother is facing charges of attempted first degree murder after leaving her new born baby in a trash can.

The Wilmington Police Department charged Maryuri Calix-Macedo, 21, after the baby was found on Fairview Drive on Thursday afternoon.

Police say that a person who was walking her dog in the area heard the baby crying and called 911.

Calix-Macedo was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center to be assessed, and is now being held at the New Hanover County Jail under $800,000 bond.

Police say the case is still under investigation.

