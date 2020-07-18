Charges made related to death of toddler

SILER, N.C. (AP) -

Police have charged two people in North Carolina with killing a 3-year-old boy.

Tricia Ann Bissett, 33, and Judson Sier Dunnavant, 38, were charged with first-degree murder and other felony child abuse charges, news outlets reported.

The Siler City Police Department said Saturday the charges are related to the death of Evan Preston Marrero, a toddler who died last year.

Police said the pair are being held without bond.

