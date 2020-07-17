Advertisement

Watch a New Jersey transit officer revive a baby born at a train station

By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (Gray News) - A New Jersey Transit Police officer took live-saving actions Tuesday to revive a baby born at a train station, and it was captured on bodycam video.

Authorities say officers at Newark Penn Station responded to a women’s restroom and found a woman cradling her newborn girl.

The baby wasn’t breathing and was gray in color. Officer Bryan Richards started performing chest compressions, but the baby remained unresponsive.

Richards realized the baby needed medical care as soon as possible, so he had another officer drive him and the child to the hospital while he continued performing chest compressions.

The baby began breathing and crying shortly before the officers arrived at the hospital.

Authorities say the child is now doing well.

NJ Transit Police perform life-saving CPR to revive an unresponsive newborn. Newark, N.J. – New Jersey Transit Police...

Posted by NJ Transit Police on Friday, July 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Pentagon bans Confederate flag in way to avoid Trump’s wrath

Updated: moments ago
|
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Signed by Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Thursday night, the memo lists the types of flags that may be displayed at military installations. The Confederate flag is not among them.

Coronavirus

Military medics deploy in California, Texas as virus surges

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By ELAINE KURTENBACH, NOMAAN MERCHANT and MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS Associated Press
Fresh coronavirus outbreaks, even in places as far flung as China’s western Xinjiang region, are prompting worldwide moves to guard against the pandemic, as the number of confirmed cases globally approaches 14 million. India on Friday surpassed 1 million cases.

National

Zappos tries something new: sell 1 shoe instead of 2

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne and JOSEPH PISANI
Zappos said shoppers have been asking for the new options for years, but the requests grew stronger in recent years.

News

State’s unemployment rate drops by more than 5% in June

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Fewer people were looking for a job last month in North Carolina, but unemployment still remained high.

Latest News

National

Zappos sells single shoes and mixed sizes

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
Zappos is now selling single shoes and mixed-size pairs.

National

New Jersey Transit officer revives baby born at train station

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
A New Jersey Transit officer was able to revive a baby born at a train station.

National

Princess Beatrice marries in private ceremony at Windsor

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

National

Person in custody in killing of tech CEO who was found dismembered

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press
The person in custody had worked as Fahim Saleh's personal assistant

Pets

Saving Graces: Buster Brown

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
This week's featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Buster Brown.

National

Case dismissed against social workers charged in Calif. boy’s death

Updated: 1 hours ago
The social workers, Stefanie Rodriguez and Patricia Clement, and their supervisors, Kevin Bom and Gregory Merritt, were charged in the case of Gabriel Fernandez.